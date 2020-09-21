AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $117,000 Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $208.10 on Monday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,965 shares of company stock worth $18,207,488. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.62.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

