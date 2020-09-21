AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of BBH stock opened at $157.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.33. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $178.10.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

