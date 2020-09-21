AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 310 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,028 shares of company stock valued at $256,396,331 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $359.73 on Monday. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $378.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.59. The stock has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.84.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

