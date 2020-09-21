Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,583,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,024,000 after acquiring an additional 512,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nordson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,885,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 992,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,796,000 after buying an additional 127,883 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after buying an additional 438,053 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $192.00 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $208.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.29.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.