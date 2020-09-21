AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $529,000. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 213,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.62.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,965 shares of company stock worth $18,207,488. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $208.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.26. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

