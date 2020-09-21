10,030 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 3,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $192.00 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $208.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average of $172.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.83.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

