Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Verisign were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 231.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth $5,577,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 46,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $204.68 on Monday. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.43.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $1,000,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,674,011.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total transaction of $1,233,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,145,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,111 shares of company stock worth $16,830,045 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

