Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 611.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,280,000 after acquiring an additional 102,782 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at $53,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 6,406.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 319.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,732.24 on Monday. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,844.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,745.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total transaction of $621,674.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total value of $589,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,356 shares of company stock worth $4,436,986 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

