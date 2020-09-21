Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

