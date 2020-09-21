AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $113,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.05.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:A opened at $99.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $103.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

