Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $1.92 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $454,688,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,455,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,909,000 after buying an additional 4,255,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after buying an additional 2,184,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $65.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

