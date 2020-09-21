Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Position Decreased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 117,690 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 143,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,091,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

FNDF opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

