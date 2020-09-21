Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 110,749 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,157.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,162.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $65.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.