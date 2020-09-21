32,835 Shares in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,495,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,167,000 after buying an additional 93,982 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRB. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

