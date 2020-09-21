AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 80 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Verisign were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisign by 10.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,550,000 after purchasing an additional 254,955 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,065,000 after purchasing an additional 173,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

Shares of VRSN opened at $204.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.85. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.93 and a 200-day moving average of $202.43.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,111 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,045. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.