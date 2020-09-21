Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 114.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.55.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $164.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.65. Carvana Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 2.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

