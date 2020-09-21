28,291 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $83.83 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $86.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Standpoint Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.22.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

