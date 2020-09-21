Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 35.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 138.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

RJF stock opened at $72.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

