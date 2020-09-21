Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,028 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $364,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521,817 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 305,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in LKQ by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,606 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

