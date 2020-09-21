Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in LKQ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 163,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in LKQ by 31.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 569,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 137,385 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,093,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in LKQ by 128.9% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,115,000 after buying an additional 3,032,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Northcoast Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.03 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

