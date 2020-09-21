30,267 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raymond James by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Raymond James by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Raymond James by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 56,292 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $72.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

