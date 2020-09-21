Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mongodb by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mongodb by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.31.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,213,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $454,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,272 shares of company stock worth $16,812,611. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mongodb stock opened at $214.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 0.64. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.05.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

