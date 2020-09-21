Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 47.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Snap-on by 67.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $147.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.53.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

