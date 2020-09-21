14,700 Shares in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Steris by 45.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Steris by 41.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Steris in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steris in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $175.91 on Monday. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $176.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Steris’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other Steris news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,355 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Steris in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

