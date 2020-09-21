Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Icon by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $177.17 on Monday. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $199.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.45.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

