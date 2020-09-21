49,075 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $46.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.