Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 14,700 Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steris by 171.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

NYSE STE opened at $175.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $176.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other Steris news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,355 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.