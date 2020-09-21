Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,615,000 after buying an additional 881,939 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 226.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on REG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

