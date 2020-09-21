Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,477 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,785,000 after buying an additional 2,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,577,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,832,000 after buying an additional 1,339,007 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $42,203,000. Finally, Markel Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,544,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

APO opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.32%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

