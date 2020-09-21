Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.22 Million in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 478.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Regency Centers by 660.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

Shares of REG opened at $40.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

