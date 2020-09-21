14,952 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP stock opened at $153.88 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.76.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.