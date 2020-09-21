26,700 Shares in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 55.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,531,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,123 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $86,651,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $87,626,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in GDS by 232.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 906,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after acquiring an additional 825,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

GDS stock opened at $78.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. On average, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

