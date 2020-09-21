49,075 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,688,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,427.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,219,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,272 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,456,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,534,000 after buying an additional 1,578,869 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,726,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,705,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $46.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

