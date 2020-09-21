Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 12,600 Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Icon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,826,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Icon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,801,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,017,000 after buying an additional 125,829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Icon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,542,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Icon by 93,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after buying an additional 2,010,596 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Icon by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,347,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ICLR stock opened at $177.17 on Monday. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $199.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.35.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. BofA Securities lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

