Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 667.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 107,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $209.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.56. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.85 and a beta of 0.65. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

