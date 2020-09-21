63,344 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,344 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

