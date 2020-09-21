63,344 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,344 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Carvana Co
28,291 Shares in Eastman Chemical Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Raymond James
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in LKQ Co.
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in LKQ Co.
30,267 Shares in Raymond James Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB


