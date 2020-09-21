Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

APO opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.32%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

