14,952 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.76.

AAP stock opened at $153.88 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

