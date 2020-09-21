Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 30 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $505.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $487.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.74. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.00.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total value of $9,104,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 72,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $508.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,668,302.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock worth $74,757,076. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.