Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $57,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,096,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,071,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $20,638,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,273,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,866,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after acquiring an additional 605,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 2,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

