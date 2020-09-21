Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 542,182 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 142.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 542,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $58,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,196,000 after purchasing an additional 154,734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $333,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 355,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,536,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $67.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

