Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $57,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock worth $6,519,375. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $144.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.43. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

