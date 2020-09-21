AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 22,926 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $645,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,671. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

