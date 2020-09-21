AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 74,693 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,693 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

