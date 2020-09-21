Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Domtar worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Domtar by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Domtar by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

UFS stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFS. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

