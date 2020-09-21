Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD opened at $78.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $115.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $1.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $25,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 632,133 shares in the company, valued at $53,731,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $3,485,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,125 shares of company stock valued at $44,062,965 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

