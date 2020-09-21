Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 62,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 4,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Cutera stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $361.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at $330,112.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,307.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 30 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated
Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 30 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated
Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 542,182 Shares of American Financial Group Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 542,182 Shares of American Financial Group Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 22,926 Shares of Centene Corp
AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 22,926 Shares of Centene Corp
AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 74,693 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp.
AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 74,693 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report