Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 62,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 4,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Cutera stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $361.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at $330,112.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,307.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

