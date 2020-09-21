Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,012 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Cabot worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $39.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.72. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

