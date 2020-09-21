Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Stepan worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter worth $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Stepan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stepan by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,221,000 after purchasing an additional 54,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $48,513.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,407.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $322,445.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stepan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of SCL opened at $114.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $118.82.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.50 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

