Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.